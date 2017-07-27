Gigi Hadid’s White Boots are the Perfect Closet Staple

Gigi Hadid in New York on July 26. REX Shutterstock

We know Gigi Hadid loves her boots — she’s been spotted lately in pairs by Stuart Weitzman and Dr. Martens.

On Wednesday, she brought out a new pair that just might be the perfect closet staple. The supermodel was spotted in New York wearing Stella Luna’s Zipper 50 ankle boot in white. While the white shoe trend might feel like it’s out of your fashion comfort zone, Hadid’s look might make you reconsider.

Her boots are equal parts trendy and timeless, making them a worthwhile investment. The zipper detail doesn’t run down half the foot — instead, it goes all the way down to the toe, making it a unique and trend-driven detail. The rest of the boot is simple, completed with a practical low block heel. If white is just not your speed, the boots are also offered in black or red.

Hadid also provided a bit of styling inspiration, pairing her boots with patchwork jeans and simple layered tanks.

Gigi Hadid stepped out in Stella Luna white boots. REX Shutterstock

Hadid’s Stella Luna Zipper 50 boots are part of the brand’s fall ’17 collection. REX Shutterstock

Stella Luna boots, $613; stellaluna.com

