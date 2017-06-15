Gigi Hadid Rocked the Summer White Boot Trend in New York

Gigi Hadid was out in New York June 14 in a cropped Nickelodeon sweatshirt and sunglasses. Splash News

White boots are one of this summer’s biggest shoe trends — and Gigi Hadid is one celebrity who has not shied away from the look.

The model was spotted in New York on June 14 in a casual outfit, a cropped Nickelodeon sweatshirt with some light wash jeans, but she elevated the look with white Stuart Weitzman boots.

Hadid topped off her look with a pair of sunglasses from her new collection with Vogue Eyewear, which she announced on Instagram less than a week ago.

Hadid is not the first celebrity to test out this summer boot trend: Best friend Kendall Jenner chose a similar style this month for the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic and has been spotted in the same pair of Stuart Weitzman booties, which she styled with a corseted white dress and oversized hoop earrings.

Selena Gomez wore the same pair of boots, too, rocking the monochromatic look. And the “Bad Liar” singer also has stepped out in a nearly identical pair of Stuart Weitzman boots, but in black.

These on-trend boots that every celebrity seems to be rocking are available online.

Stuart Weitzman Clingy boots, $575; stuartweitzman.com

