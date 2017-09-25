Gigi Hadid Wears Her Own Tommy X Gigi Punk High-Tops to Hilfiger Store Opening

Gigi Hadid on the runway at Jeremy Scott's spring '18 NYFW show. Rex Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid made a fashionable appearance at the opening party for a new Tommy Hilfiger store in Copenhagen this weekend. Dressed head-to-toe in Tommy Hilfiger, the model posed for photos and celebrated the new store.

It’s no surprise that Hadid is a friend of Tommy Hilfiger — she opened the brand’s spring 2018 presentation at London Fashion Week this month. The duo’s collaborative line, Tommy x Gigi, has been in motion for several seasons, and its latest collection recently dropped just ahead of the store opening. The style icon opted for a pair of sneakers from the collaboration to complete her store-opening outfit.

Made with a sleek leather upper and cotton lining, Hadid’s high-top sneakers have gold-tone zipper detailing throughout and star stud embellishments to add to the glam look. The shoe is finished with Hadid’s initials printed on the tongue.

Tommy Hilfiger Leather high-tops Gigi Hadid, £155; Tommy.com

After greeting a line of excited fans outside, Hadid posted an Instagram of the lively party happening inside. The only piece of the image in focus is Hadid’s sweater, printed with the classic Tommy Hilfiger logo.

