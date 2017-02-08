Gigi Hadid Just Got Her Own Tommy Hilfiger Barbie Doll

Gigi Hadid is starting off a whirlwind month of fashion weeks with a special honor: she got her own Barbie doll.
The model made the announcement on Tuesday with a photo on Instagram of a Barbie doll done in her likeness. But this isn’t just any Barbie, it’s a Tommy Hilfiger Barbie — Hadid is an ambassador for the brand and has also collaborated on a Tommy x Gigi collection with the American label. Hadid’s Barbie wears a classic Tommy Hilfiger logo T-shirt, denim shorts and roller blades for a spin down the famous boardwalk in Venice, Calif.
On her Instagram, Hadid wrote, “Can’t believe that’s me! Thank you for this honor #Mattel @tommyhilfiger.”
Today, Hadid will debut the spring ’17 Tommy x Gigi collection in a runway show in Los Angeles at 5 p.m. PT. On Tuesday, the brand sent a plane full of models, bloggers and fashion influencers from New York to L.A. on an “Air Tommy” chartered plane ahead of the event. The collection will be available to shop immediately following the show.
