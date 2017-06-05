Gigi Hadid Is Loving These Customizable Mules for Summer

Gigi Hadid in New York on June 2. REX Shutterstock

As summer approaches, Gigi Hadid has finally seemed to put away her beloved Dr. Martens boots and brought out something a bit more seasonally appropriate.

The supermodel was spotted twice recently wearing Nicholas Kirkwood’s Beya mules. The flat, pointed-toe shoes are a signature of Kirkwood and feature gold accents on the rounded low heel. Hadid seems partial to a beige leather pair, but if you want to make this style fit your wardrobe, Kirkwood is now offering an online bespoke service that allows customers to design their own Beya mule or flat in a variety of materials and colors.

The beige hue was perfect for Hadid to wear with her bright yellow Sally LaPointe resort ’18 crop top, pants and sweater last week. On Sunday, she again wore the shoes with an oversized blue and white striped top and white jeans.

Gigi Hadid wearing a Sally LaPointe outfit and Nicholas Kirkwood’s Beya mules. REX Shutterstock

Hadid arrives at her apartment in NYC wearing Nicholas Kirkwood Beya mules. REX Shutterstock

Hadid’s mules retail for $425, but a bespoke version is priced at $530.

Nicholas Kirkwood Beya mule, $425; farfetch.com

Kirkwood talked about the bespoke service during a conversation at Footwear News‘ recent CEO Summit in Miami from May 23 to 25.

Despite the fact that customers around the world can now create their own take on his shoes, Kirkwood said he doesn’t mind relinquishing that bit of design control to see if the service can be a success. He said during the beta testing of the site that they “made the most disgusting versions” of the shoes and worked backward from there to offer customers material and color options that work together.

“This is very much an experiment to see where this takes us. What we’re finding so far is, actually very few are horror shows,” he said with a laugh.

