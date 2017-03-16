Gigi Hadid Wore Pants With a Thigh-High Slit and Python Boots in New York

Gigi Hadid braved the frigid New York City temperatures in the name of fashion.
On Thursday, the model was spotted leaving her apartment wearing a cream sweater and wide-leg pants — but these weren’t just any pants. A gust of wind revealed that there was a thigh-high slit that allowed her to show off her statement knee-high python boots.
Splash
Splash
Hadid once wore these boots back in June 2016, although we don’t know who makes them. If knee-high isn’t your style, Hadid is also a fan of Zadig & Voltaire and Rodarte’s python ankle boots.
Splash
Want more?
4 Shoe-Styling Tricks Used by Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid’s Stylist
Gigi Hadid Photographed Boyfriend Zayn Malik for Versus Versace
Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid’s Off-Duty Model Style