Gigi Hadid Wore Pants With a Thigh-High Slit and Python Boots in New York

Gigi Hadid in New York on March 16. Splash

Gigi Hadid braved the frigid New York City temperatures in the name of fashion.

On Thursday, the model was spotted leaving her apartment wearing a cream sweater and wide-leg pants — but these weren’t just any pants. A gust of wind revealed that there was a thigh-high slit that allowed her to show off her statement knee-high python boots.

Gigi Hadid in New York wearing python boots. Splash

Gigi Hadid’s pants showed off her python boots. Splash

Hadid once wore these boots back in June 2016, although we don’t know who makes them. If knee-high isn’t your style, Hadid is also a fan of Zadig & Voltaire and Rodarte’s python ankle boots.

Joe Jonas in Nike Fingertrap Max Premium sneakers and Gigi Hadid in Rodarte python booties. Splash

