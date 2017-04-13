Gigi Hadid Made the New York Streets Her Runway in This Outfit

Gigi Hadid Crop Top Saint Laurent
Gigi Hadid in New York on April 12.
Gigi Hadid takes her model-off-duty style very seriously. Lately, she’s been partial to heavy Dr. Martens boots, but on Wednesday, she stepped it up in a glamorous look only she could pull off so naturally.

She was spotted wearing a jeweled crop top and matching low-slung pants by designer Sally LaPointe, complete with a pair of silver Saint Laurent pumps. Hadid’s impressive figure was on full display, and side slits in her pants gave a peek at her super-long legs.

Gigi Hadid wearing a Sally LaPointe outfit and Saint Laurent Paris Skinny pumps.

Hadid’s full face of makeup indicates that she may have been on a photo shoot, opting to wear her glamorous look straight home.

A look at Hadid's Sally LaPointe ensemble and Saint Laurent pumps.

Her Saint Laurent pumps are a celeb favorite — Kourtney Kardashian wore a similar pair in black on Wednesday.

Saint Laurent pumps, $595

Meanwhile, Hadid’s sister, Bella, is in Dubai promoting the Dior makeup line.

