Gigi Hadid Made the New York Streets Her Runway in This Outfit

Gigi Hadid in New York on April 12. Splash

Gigi Hadid takes her model-off-duty style very seriously. Lately, she’s been partial to heavy Dr. Martens boots, but on Wednesday, she stepped it up in a glamorous look only she could pull off so naturally.

She was spotted wearing a jeweled crop top and matching low-slung pants by designer Sally LaPointe, complete with a pair of silver Saint Laurent pumps. Hadid’s impressive figure was on full display, and side slits in her pants gave a peek at her super-long legs.

Gigi Hadid wearing a Sally LaPointe outfit and Saint Laurent Paris Skinny pumps. Splash

Hadid’s full face of makeup indicates that she may have been on a photo shoot, opting to wear her glamorous look straight home.

A look at Hadid’s Sally LaPointe ensemble and Saint Laurent pumps. Splash

@gigihadid wears our Pre-Fall 2017 Cashmere Wool Diamond Embroidered Pant Suit today in NYC // Styled by @elizabethsulcer // #prefall2017 #sallylapointe #gigihadid A post shared by Sally LaPointe (@sally_lapointe) on Apr 12, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Her Saint Laurent pumps are a celeb favorite — Kourtney Kardashian wore a similar pair in black on Wednesday.

Saint Laurent pumps, $595; similar pair available on saksfifthavenue.com

Meanwhile, Hadid’s sister, Bella, is in Dubai promoting the Dior makeup line.

Traveling alone across the world constantly can be really tough some times but THIS genuinely and truly makes it all worth it…meeting and talking to each one of you makes my day every SINGLE time💙💙💙Thank you for coming to support me and @diormakeup @sephoramiddleeast 🦋🦋🦋🦋All my love 😇😇😇 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Apr 13, 2017 at 8:35am PDT

