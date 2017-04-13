Gigi Hadid Made the New York Streets Her Runway in This Outfit

Gigi Hadid takes her model-off-duty style very seriously. Lately, she’s been partial to heavy Dr. Martens boots, but on Wednesday, she stepped it up in a glamorous look only she could pull off so naturally.
She was spotted wearing a jeweled crop top and matching low-slung pants by designer Sally LaPointe, complete with a pair of silver Saint Laurent pumps. Hadid’s impressive figure was on full display, and side slits in her pants gave a peek at her super-long legs.
Hadid’s full face of makeup indicates that she may have been on a photo shoot, opting to wear her glamorous look straight home.
Her Saint Laurent pumps are a celeb favorite — Kourtney Kardashian wore a similar pair in black on Wednesday.
Saint Laurent pumps, $595; similar pair available on saksfifthavenue.com
Meanwhile, Hadid’s sister, Bella, is in Dubai promoting the Dior makeup line.
