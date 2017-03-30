Gigi Hadid Matches Her Lipstick and Her Shoes

By / 41 mins ago
Gigi Hadid Style
Gigi Hadid in New York on March 29.
Splash

There are lots of styling tricks to be learned from supermodel Gigi Hadid, but this week she served us with one we haven’t seen before.

After a photoshoot in New York, Hadid emerged wearing burgundy Dr. Martens boots that perfectly matched her hoodie and lipstick. Coincidence or planned? We’ll never know, but either way, it’s a look to consider this spring.

Maybe Hadid is taking a cue from Kim Kardashian West, who often wears one color head-to-toe — it’s both effortless and chic.

Gigi Hadid wearing Dr. Martens boots in New York.
Kim Kardashian West leaving her New York apartment to go to the Yeezy Season 5 show.

Hadid opted for Dr. Martens vegan boots in cherry red, which retail for $140.

Gigi Hadid wore these Dr. Martens vegan cherry red boots with a matching sweatshirt and lipstick.

If you’re not so into dark lips, a light pink lip would pair easily with the season’s endless options of blush-pink shoes.

