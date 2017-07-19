Did Gigi Hadid Just Wear the Next Big Boot Trend?

Gigi Hadid in New York on July 18. REX Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid and her younger sister, Bella, have been loving white boots lately.

Both of the supermodels have been spotted wearing Stuart Weitzman’s Clingy boot in white several times lately, but on Tuesday, Gigi rocked the same shoe style but in a much different color. Gigi was spotted leaving her apartment wearing one of her go-to outfits of the moment: trendy, loose-fitting jeans and an oversized top.

She completed the look with the Clingy boot in a custom leopard print. Leopard or cheetah print is certainly nothing new in fashion, but the mod, low-heeled, fitted-boot style with the leopard print is something we haven’t seen a lot of.

While it’s not clear whether the brand will actually sell the leopard-print pair, the white pair and a crimson red color are currently available for $575.

Gigi Hadid’s Stuart Weitzman leopard boots are custom-made. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Hadid’s custom Stuart Weitzman boots. REX Shutterstock

Stuart Weitzman boot, $575; stuartweitzman.com

One of the recent times Gigi wore the Clingy shoes, she wore them with a low-cut pajama set, signaling another major trend that’s continuing to stay strong.

Gigi Hadid sports a pair of pajamas while out in New York. Splash

Want more?

Gigi Hadid’s Pixie Cut Channels Retro French Girl Style in New Stuart Weitzman Ads

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid and More Celebrities Wearing Céline’s Pull-On Sneakers

Gigi Hadid’s Patent Leather Mules Won’t Break the Bank