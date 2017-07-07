Gigi Hadid Says She Loves This Shoe Style More Than Sandals

Gigi Hadid for Reebok Splash/Reebok

Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been spotted out and about in New York a lot lately.

One detail you might not have noticed about her outfits is that she hasn’t been wearing sandals very much, despite the fact that it can get hot and muggy in New York in the summer. Hadid actually has been wearing boots a lot, especially Stuart Weitzman pairs in white or red or Dr. Martens boots. When she switches up her look, she usually swaps the boots for sneakers, especially pairs by Reebok since she’s an ambassador for the brand.

Gigi Hadid for Reebok Splash/Reebok

In a new video posted by Reebok, Hadid reveals the reason why she’s never wearing sandals. When asked whether she likes sandals or sneakers more, she responds quickly, “Sneakers! Woo woo!”

Of course, that answer makes sense given that it was a Reebok video. When asked if she likes a good pair of worn in kicks more than a fresh out of the box pair, she said excitedly, “Fresh out of the box!”

Clearly, this girl loves her sneakers.

Watch Gigi Hadid in the full Reebok video below.

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Is Loving These Stuart Weitzman Red Boots

Gigi Hadid Looks Like the Most Glam Barbie in This Pink Outfit

Gigi Hadid Swaps Bright Yellow Dr. Martens Boots for Nude Christian Louboutin Pumps

Gigi Hadid Wore the Shoe of the Summer — With Pajamas