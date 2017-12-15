Gigi Hadid Reveals Her Biggest Style Risk of the Year & More 2017 Breakthroughs

Gigi Hadid Courtesy of Reebok

This year proved to be a successful one for Gigi Hadid. The model received her very own Barbie doll, starred in ad campaigns for Reebok and Stuart Weitzman, walked countless runways, and if she had to describe 2017 in one word, she would say enlightening.

On Thursday afternoon, Hadid and Reebok hosted an exclusive holiday-themed event to bid adieu to 2017, and Footwear News was on hand.

There, she opened up on what she’s looking forward to most in 2018, while also touching on topics such as style, beauty and fitness.

She said, “Looking ahead to 2018, I will continue to challenge myself by doing more that scares me. [This year], I’ve been a lot more in touch with what makes me happy and at peace. I’ve been honest with the people I work with about what makes me best mentally so I can be my best physically and at work. I’ve stood up for myself. I’ve also learned to not put your gold in the shadow; celebrate yourself. You can still be kind and humble, but celebrate yourself.”

Gigi Hadid at Reebok’s NYC end-of-year event. Courtesy of Reebok

Dressed in Reebok from head to toe, Hadid showed off her six-pack abs and enviable body in a windbreaker, which she cut into a crop top herself.

Gigi Hadid decked out in Reebok at the exclusive NYC luncheon. Courtesy of Reebok

Her stylist Mimi Cuttrell was also in attendance to talk about Hadid’s best looks of the year. But, if you ask Hadid herself what her biggest style risk was, it may come as a surprise.

“The pink jumpsuit in the cowgirl style. It was a hot pink, metallic, cowboy, bell-bottomed suit,” she said. “I like feeling like a character when I get dressed. I feel like it gives me a bit of power and helps give you an essence of who you can be that day.”

Gigi Hadid steps out of her apartment wearing a Kreist jacket and pants with Aquazzura velvet platforms. REX Shutterstock

She added,“My approach to style is that I dress based on how I feel that day. I think you should put on what makes you happy. If you look in the mirror and feel excited, that’s what’s it is all about. Have fun with style and be yourself. “

As for next year, Hadid is sticking with colorful ensembles.

“Whichever color is the one that makes you smile when you wake up in the morning is the one for you that day,” she said. “Yellow is the color that always makes me happy.”

