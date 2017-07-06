Gigi Hadid Is Loving These Stuart Weitzman Red Boots

While sister Bella has been galavanting around Paris and walking at Haute Couture Fashion Week, Gigi Hadid has been hanging out with another sister in L.A.
On Wednesday the 22-year-old supermodel and her older sister Marielle, 36, were spotted wearing white for a trip to the Alfred Tea Room in West Hollywood, Calif. Gigi donned a simple white T-shirt with buckle-embellished white bell bottoms with red Stuart Weitzman booties for the outing.
The model accessorized with Le Specs x Adam Selman The Last Lolita cat-eye sunglasses, a Jacquie Aiche Trillion Diamond Shaker necklace and a Jason Stalvey Top Handle 2.0 Lizard bag.
Gigi is clearly loving her red leather Stuart Weitzman boots, as she was seen wearing the exact style on June 29 with a denim ensemble featuring red lips and a red crop top to match.
