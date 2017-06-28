Gigi Hadid Looks Like the Most Glam Barbie in This Pink Outfit

Gigi Hadid lived up to her supermodel reputation on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old wore an outfit that only a leggy model such as herself could pull off so well. For an event celebrating the launch of her collection with Vogue Eyewear, she wore a pink satin jacket and matching wide-leg pants from Kreist. She embraced the color all the way down to her shoes, opting for Aquazzura’s rose velvet platform sandals that feature faux pearls and star-shaped studs on the platform.
Photos captured of Hadid outside her apartment show a group of photographers and onlookers watching as she headed for her car to go to the party. It was a true supermodel moment.
Her outfit by Kreist, an up-and-coming ready-to-wear label, won’t be available until this fall, but her Aquazzura heels are available for $950.
Aquazzura platform, $950; netaporter.com
