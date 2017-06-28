Gigi Hadid Looks Like the Most Glam Barbie in This Pink Outfit

Gigi Hadid at an event launching her collection with Vogue eyewear on June 27. REX Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid lived up to her supermodel reputation on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old wore an outfit that only a leggy model such as herself could pull off so well. For an event celebrating the launch of her collection with Vogue Eyewear, she wore a pink satin jacket and matching wide-leg pants from Kreist. She embraced the color all the way down to her shoes, opting for Aquazzura’s rose velvet platform sandals that feature faux pearls and star-shaped studs on the platform.

Photos captured of Hadid outside her apartment show a group of photographers and onlookers watching as she headed for her car to go to the party. It was a true supermodel moment.

Gigi Hadid steps out of her apartment wearing a Kreist jacket and pants with Aquazzura velvet platforms. REX Shutterstock

Gigi Hadid matched her pink Aquazzura platforms to her Kreist pink ensemble. REX Shutterstock

Her outfit by Kreist, an up-and-coming ready-to-wear label, won’t be available until this fall, but her Aquazzura heels are available for $950.

Aquazzura platform, $950; netaporter.com

