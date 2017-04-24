Gigi Hadid Wears Bubble Gum Pink, Fur-Lined Gucci Slides for Birthday Look

Gigi Hadid heading to birthday celebrations in NYC on April 23rd. Splash News

Gigi Hadid turned 22 years old yesterday (Sunday, April 23rd) and naturally she celebrated in style. For her special day, the supermodel looked pretty in what has come to be known as “millennial” pink, donning an ankle-skimming pastel-pink duster jacket and pink fur-lined Gucci mules while out and about heading to birthday celebrations in NYC. Paired with a simple white cropped tee and and high-wasted jeans, Hadid kept it casual for the occasion.

Another thing that was pink? The Victoria’s Secret model’s birthday cake courtesy of boyfriend, Zayn Malik. The “I Don’t Want to Live” singer posted a sweet black and white version of the below photo featuring some sweet PDA, captioned, “Happy Birthday to my everything.”

While the boyfriend is hers, to steal Gigi’s birthday look, shop the Gucci ‘Princetown’ mules before now because the colorway is sure to sell out fast.

‘Princetown’ Genuine Shearling Loafer Mule. Courtesy of Nordstrom

Gucci ‘Princetown’ Genuine Shearling Loafer Mule, $995; nordstrom.com

