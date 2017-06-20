Gigi Hadid Rocked Bright Orange Pants Despite New York City Rain

Gigi Hadid walks through the rain in New York. Splash

Gigi Hadid didn’t let the thunderstorms get her down yesterday. Despite the lousy New York City weather, the supermodel made a fashion statement, wearing bright orange satiny Stella McCartney pants, which she paired with a graphic T-shirt and an oversized denim jacket.

Gigi Hadid walks through the rain in New York wearing bright pants and Alexander Wang mules. Splash News

On her feet, the supermodel donned a pair of brown Alexander Wang suede slippers, refusing to let the rain dictate her shoe style. Hadid accessorized with a pair of Vogue Eyewear sunglasses — a brand she has been sporting frequently since she announced a collaboration with the company.

In addition to the eyewear, Hadid has also been loving billowy, brightly colored pants lately. She selected a millennial pink pair on a warm New York day, and she chose a canary yellow Sally LaPointe set on another occasion.

The 22-year-old stayed dry under an umbrella held for her by an assistant. But as to whether she managed to navigate her shoes around the puddles? Perhaps she’d had them treated before venturing out in the rain.

Hadid’s stylish footwear is available for purchase online, although with the $650 price tag, you might prefer to wear them only on sunny days.

Alexander Wang Kalli Suede Slipper, $650; alexanderwang.com

Want more?

Gigi Hadid Rocked the Summer White Boot Trend in New York

Gigi Hadid Took the Millennial Pink Trend to the Next Level

Bella Hadid Parties in Vintage Crop-Top, Oversized Jeans and White Mules

Bella Hadid Makes Summery Dress More Casual in Nike Cortez Sneakers