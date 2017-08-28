Gigi Hadid Emerges in Nude After Three Weeks Away From the Spotlight

Gigi Hadid heads to a Victoria's Secret fitting in NYC on Aug. 28. Splash

Following more than three weeks away from the public eye, Gigi Hadid has returned to New York City.

The supermodel was spotted leaving her apartment on Monday, as she was heading to the Victoria’s Secret offices for a fitting, dressed in a chic nude ensemble. Sporting a lacy bra top from Jonathan Simkhai and high-waisted Manning Cartell chinos, the 22-year-old completed her look with satin square-toed Stuart Weitzman Mulearky slides.

Gigi Hadid spotted leaving her apartment in New York on Monday. Splash

While fans have been wondering whether Gigi would appear alongside sister Bella on the VS catwalk this year, the cover girl took to Instagram today to confirm that she will be heading to Shanghai in November.

“Forever and ever and ever a dream come true to be asked back to the VS Show !!! 🙌🏼” she wrote.

Shop Gigi’s shoe style at 40 percent off via the link below.

Stuart Weitzman Mulearky Slide, $239; nordstrom.com