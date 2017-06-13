Gigi Hadid Took the Millennial Pink Trend to the Next Level

Gigi Hadid in New York on March 29. Splash

Gigi Hadid‘s latest look proves the “millennial pink” trend will continue well into summer. The supermodel graced the streets of New York in standout blush tones as she caught up with a friend in Greenwich Village on Sunday.

Her off-duty look started with a white sweatshirt with a rose in the middle. She wore Adam Selman pink high-waisted flared pants and a coordinating jacket tied around her waist. Hadid also carried a mini print satchel and contrasted it with bold blue framed sunglasses.

The star finished off her outfit with yet another blush pink statement piece: a stylish pair of leather Reebok Classics that blended in perfectly with her pants. This isn’t the first time Gigi rocked a similarly hued look — there’s no forgetting the bubblegum pink duster blazer she wore on her birthday this year. One thing’s for sure — we love seeing her spin on the trend.

Reebok Patina Pink Classic Leather sneakers, $79.99; reebok.com

