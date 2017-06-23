Gigi Hadid Wore the Shoe of the Summer — With Pajamas

View Slideshow Gigi Hadid walks through New York City in a low-cut pajama set. Splash

Gigi Hadid loves to mix unexpected pieces — and this time, the 22-year-old is pairing a pajama suit with white boots, one of summer’s biggest shoe trends.

Hadid stopped for a Starbucks coffee in New York City dressed in a low-cut blue striped pajama set with red piping, which she paired with bright red sunglasses and snow white Stuart Weitzman booties.

Gigi Hadid sports a pair of pajamas while out in New York. Splash News

In addition to trying out the popular white boot and pajama styles, Hadid hits another trend with this look: The braless trend, which celebrities from Selena Gomez to Kendall Jenner have been testing out lately.

Of course, this is also not the first time Hadid has tested out the pajama trend. Back in April, the model donned a classic green and white jumpsuit with her name embroidered on the set, which she paired with rounded glasses and sandals from the same brand she is wearing today, Stuart Weitzman.

Gigi Hadid paired a green and white striped pajama jumpsuit with Stuart Weitzman heels back in April. REX Shutterstock

The supermodel is also loving this shoe trend. She wore the same pair of white booties just last week, going for a completely different look with a cropped white Nickelodeon Studios sweatshirt and a pair of light-wash FRAME jeans.

Stuart Weitzman Clingy boots, $575; stuartweitzman.com

