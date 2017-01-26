Gigi Hadid Supports This Kardashian Sister While Out and About in NYC

Gigi Hadid went incognito while running errands in New York City on Wednesday. The model was spotted wearing a New York Rangers cap, glasses and hoodie, paired with ripped jeans and Reebok sneakers for her low key day attire.
Hadid’s sweatshirt, featuring a massive “G” for her name, comes from Khloé Kardashian’s Good American brand. The limited-edition letter hoodie collection is currently over, but is set to launch for the second time on Feb. 23, according to Kardashian.
To complete her ensemble, Hadid unsurprisingly choose a pair of Reebok’s Classic Leather kicks. She’s been an official ambassador the brand since last October and currently stars in Reebok’s #PerfectNever campaign.
After seeing Hadid in her product, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star took to Instagram to show her excitement. “My beautiful [Gigi Hadid] joon rocking our Good American letter hoodie. Go to GoodAmerican.com and sign up for the second drop on February 23rd. They sell out fast!”
Kardashian’s Good American label launched last October as a denim brand made in Los Angeles and is designed for a curvier shape.
