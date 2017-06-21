You’ll Work Up a Sweat Looking at Gigi Hadid’s Not-So-Summery Outfit

Gigi Hadid heading out to lunch in NYC. Splash

Summer is officially here, but Gigi Hadid isn’t letting the humid, New York City heat faze her. The supermodel was spotted out to lunch in the East Village wearing an outfit that will make you sweat just looking at it.

Enter the star’s black, gold, and green Paul & Joe velour sweatsuit. Though it’s not exactly the most conducive look for warm weather, Hadid pulled it off in a pretty cool way. She wore it with light sunglasses, a mini black satchel and a matching pair of Gucci mules that somehow seem to complement her track pants perfectly. The black patent version of Gucci’s super popular Provincetown slide features the signature Gucci horsebit. They’re a $650 closet investment that actually do go with just about anything — and Hadid proved it.

As the weather gets even warmer, we wonder if Hadid will continue with this route. Either way, we’re keeping our eyes peeled for what she rocks next.

Gucci Princetown leather slippers, $650; barneys.com

