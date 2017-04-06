Why Does Gigi Hadid Keep Wearing These Wintry Boots in the Spring?

Gigi Hadid leaves her Paris hotel on April 6. Splash

Model Gigi Hadid doesn’t seem quite ready to break out her spring footwear.

The past week, Hadid has kept her Dr. Martens boots in heavy rotation. She’s still favoring this heavy boot look unlike sister Bella Hadid, who is partial to her white Stuart Weitzman Clinger boots lately.

Hadid first stepped out wearing Dr. Martens Coralia adjustable strap boots in black in New York earlier this week. She’s since been spotted twice in Paris wearing this $140 take on the Dr. Martens classic boot.

Gigi Hadid leaves her Paris hotel wearing Dr. Martens Coralia adjustable strap boot. Splash

Hadid in Paris wearing her Dr. Martens boots. Splash

Dr. Martens Coralia adjustable strap boot, $140; shoebuy.com

Last week, Hadid wore a pair of patent Dr. Martens that perfectly matched her burgundy lip color.

Gigi Hadid wearing Dr. Martens boots in New York. Splash

Click through the gallery to see more celebrity style.

Want more?

Bella Hadid Loves This Modern Version of the Go-Go Boot

Gigi Hadid Matches Her Lipstick and Her Shoes

4 Shoe-Styling Tricks Used by Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid’s Stylist