Gigi Hadid Towers Over Everyone at NYFW in These Sky-High Platform Sneakers

After walking in Prabal Gurung’s statement-making spring ’18 show yesterday, Gigi Hadid changed into sky-high white platform sneakers.
The 22-year-old supermodel — who has hit the catwalk this week for Jeremy Scott, Brandon Maxwell and Tom Ford — posed for pictures with the Singapore-born designer and sister Bella after the collection’s unveiling.
The Victoria’s Secret angel donned a Prada off-the-shoulder top with high-waisted leather pants and sneakers with some serious height.
Later, the sisters (both donning sunglasses) met up with mom Yolanda Foster in the front row for some family time at New York Fashion Week.
Gigi also took to Instagram on Sunday to give a shoutout to designer Jeremy Scott, congratulating him on 20 years in the industry.
Big love to you @itsjeremyscott & cheers to 20 years ! It has been an honor and so much fun to be a part of your story, and I will be forever grateful for the start you gave me 5 years ago. The love, support, trust, and loyalty you have shown me since the moment I opened my first show for you, and ever since, has given me so much confidence to believe in myself. Thank you for the inspiration to shine bright and wear what makes you happy !!!!!! Foreva a JS GIRL ❤️💛 x
