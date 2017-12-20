Gigi & Bella Hadid Twin in Jerseys for NY Rangers Game

Bella (L) and Gigi Hadid. Splash

As two of the most famous models in the business, Bella and Gigi Hadid are known for their style savvy — and the duo twinned in New York Rangers jerseys as they headed to a game at Madison Square Garden last night.

Bella sported a white jersey over a matching hoodie. She completed the look with straight-leg jeans and on-trend white booties with a pointy toe. They featured a croc print and featured a stiletto heel. The 21-year-old accessorized with a pompom beanie.

Bella Hadid heads to the Rangers game in her jersey and white booties. Splash News

Meanwhile, Gigi sported a navy Rangers jersey over a white quarter-zip, which she paired with cut-off pants. For footwear, Gigi selected Reebok sneakers. The 22-year-old — who serves as an ambassador for the sportswear giant — added a bit of shine to her look with her kicks, rendered in a silver colorway.

Gigi Hadid wears a jersey and Reebok sneakers to the Rangers game. Splash News

The sisters were accompanied by their younger brother, Anwar, and friends. All members of the group sported Rangers jerseys, cheering on the team as they defeated the Anaheim Ducks 4-1.

Bella posted a series of images from the outing to Instagram. First, the model shared a selfie taken with Anwar, which she decorated with a snowflake filter. Bella also shared an image of her and Gigi in which both sisters, posing alongside McCall Koenig, have halos atop their heads.

While Bella and Gigi are originally from Southern California, the two now cheer for teams from New York, the city they’ve adopted as their home.

Bella attended a New York Knicks game just a week ago sporting Nike Air Jordans and a crop top for the outing.

Want more?

Bella Hadid Poses Nude Covered in Spaghetti With Taylor Hill in Edgy ‘Vogue Italia’ Photo Shoot