Gigi Hadid Showed Off Her Long Legs With a Thigh-High Slit at Versace Show Afterparty

Gigi Hadid enters the Versace after party on Sept. 22. Splash

As one of the hottest models in the business, Gigi Hadid has been busy at Milan Fashion Week, walking the runway for some of the biggest names in fashion.

After appearing in Versace’s hotly anticipated spring ’18 show, Hadid hit the afterparty in a gown by the label, from its fall ’16 couture collection.

The model’s blush-colored dress featured ruffle-detailing at the waist and a thigh-high slit, and she pulled together her outfit with simple Sergio Rossi sandals.

Gigi Hadid wears a dusty pink Versace dress with ruffle-detailing and black Sergio Rossi sandals at the Versace afterparty on Sept. 22. Splash

Hadid’s younger sister, Bella, also hit the afterparty following her own walk down the Versace runway.

The younger Hadid donned a sequin-covered black gown with a low neckline and dangerously high slit, pulling together her look with a pair of simple black sandals similar to her sister’s.

Bella Hadid wears a black gown with a thigh-high slit and revealing neckline, paired with black sandals, at the Versace afterparty Sept. 22. Splash

Bella opted for minimal jewelry, allowing the high-impact dress to speak for itself.

As Milan Fashion Week winds to a close, the stylish sisters’ next stop will be Paris, where they will continue to walk in some of the biggest shows of the season.

Want more?

Chiara Ferragni, Kris Jenner & More Celebs Sat Front Row at Versace

Naomi, Cindy & All of the Big ’90s Supermodels Closed the Versace Spring ’18 Runway

Versace Spring 2018 Ready-to-Wear at Milan Fashion Week