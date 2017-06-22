Gigi vs. Bella: Who Wore White Sneakers Better?

Gigi Hadid (L) in New York on June 21 and Bella Hadid in Paris on June 22. Splash

Gigi and Bella Hadid have a lot in common. They’re sisters, after all. But they’re also supermodels who have great style and share a love for some of the same wardrobe items.

One of those items seems to be white sneakers. But with Gigi as a Reebok brand ambassador and Bella with Nike, the styles they wear are usually completely different. On Wednesday, Gigi was spotted in New York repping Reebok in a pair of the brand’s Reebok Classic white leather sneakers. She paired the classic, go-with-everything kicks with a dusty-rose jacket and matching pants, a white crop top and her hair slicked back.

Bella has been wearing the Nike Cortez sneaker lately since she’s been a part of the brand’s big push to revive the retro style. But when she arrived in Paris on Thursday and headed to lunch at L’Avenue restaurant, she opted for Céline’s white platform sneaker, which has been a favorite of Gigi and their friend Kendall Jenner in the past.

It’s a toss-up as to which sister’s sneakers looked better. Gigi proves that an athletic style can go with just about anything, while Bella used her pair to elevate her baggy all-white look.

Gigi Hadid wearing white Reebok Classic sneakers. Splash

Bella Hadid wearing white Céline sneakers in Paris on June 22. Splash

The sisters, along with Jenner, have been rocking some new looks lately thanks to their new stylists. In the past, the models had all worked with stylist Monica Rose, who has reportedly stopped working with the Kardashian/Jenner family and perhaps the Hadids as well.

Click through the gallery below to see more celebrity shoe style.

Want more?

You’ll Work Up a Sweat Looking at Gigi Hadid’s Not-So-Summery Outfit

Gigi Hadid Rocked Bright Orange Pants Despite New York City Rain

Gigi Hadid Rocked the Summer White Boot Trend in New York