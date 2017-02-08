Gigi Hadid, Vanessa Hudgens and Selena Gomez Love Throwing it Back to the 1970s

Trendsetting celebrities Gigi and Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens are looking to the 1970s for style inspiration.
For these stars, the look often starts with a pair of oversize, colored aviator sunglasses. Wide-leg pants, shag coats and sneakers or boots complete the ensemble. Jenner wore a very 1970s shearling-lined denim jacket, but she made it more modern by pairing it with white sneakers and leather pants. Gigi Hadid wore a similar jacket but paired hers with pinstriped, wide-leg pants and white sneakers.
Hadid and Vanessa Hudgens have both been spotting wearing shag coats by Pam & Gela. Hadid updated the look with cropped jeans, a casual T-shirt and bright sneakers. Hudgens went with an all-white ensemble, wearing a fitted sweater and skirt with her coat.
Selena Gomez was recently seen wearing a Coach sweater with a white turtleneck underneath (is there really anything more ’70s than that?) with cropped jeans similar to Hadid’s and simple suede pumps.
During Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris last month, Bella Hadid finished her Céline sweaterdress and oversize aviators with a pair of cognac-hued Stuart Weitzman thigh-high boots. Hadid recently wore another ’70s staple — the denim dress — to an event for Dior, pairing it with simple Stuart Weitzman sandals.
