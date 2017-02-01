Gigi and Bella Hadid Wear Stuart Weitzman Boots in New York

By / 30 mins ago
Bella Gigi Hadid New York Style
Bella (front) and Gigi Hadid in New York on Jan. 31.
Splash

These days, sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid might be Stuart Weitzman’s biggest fans.

The models were spotted Tuesday in New York wearing boots by the designer. Bella wore a pair of the velvet Clinger boots, while Gigi donned silver “Gigi” boots, her collaboration with the designer. (Sales of Gigi’s metallic lace-up boots benefit Pencils of Promise, a nonprofit organization that builds schools around the world.)

Related
Gigi Hadid Goes Pantless in New Reebok Ad Campaign

Bella Gigi Hadid New York StyleBella (front) and Gigi Hadid wearing Stuart Weitzman shoes. Splash
Bella Gigi Hadid New York StyleGigi Hadid wearing her Stuart Weitzman Gigi boots in New York. REX Shutterstock

On Tuesday evening, Bella wore Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist platform sandals for a Dior event, pairing the shoes with a Dior denim dress.

Bella Gigi Hadid New York StyleBella Hadid at a Dior party in New York on Jan. 31.

The Hadids favor the Clinger style — a very of-the-moment fitted heeled boot. Bella recently wore a white pair while in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid Paris StyleBella Hadid wearing Stuart Weitzman boots. Splash

Want more?

Gigi Hadid in Reebok Classic’s Ad Campaign for Club C Sneakers

Gigi and Bella Hadid Join #NoBanNoWall Protest in New York

Gigi Hadid Supports This Kardashian Sister While Out and About in NYC

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner Are Embracing Winter Whites

These Were the Top Models at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s