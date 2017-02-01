Gigi and Bella Hadid Wear Stuart Weitzman Boots in New York

Bella (front) and Gigi Hadid in New York on Jan. 31. Splash

These days, sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid might be Stuart Weitzman’s biggest fans.

The models were spotted Tuesday in New York wearing boots by the designer. Bella wore a pair of the velvet Clinger boots, while Gigi donned silver “Gigi” boots, her collaboration with the designer. (Sales of Gigi’s metallic lace-up boots benefit Pencils of Promise, a nonprofit organization that builds schools around the world.)

Bella (front) and Gigi Hadid wearing Stuart Weitzman shoes. Splash

Gigi Hadid wearing her Stuart Weitzman Gigi boots in New York. REX Shutterstock

On Tuesday evening, Bella wore Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist platform sandals for a Dior event, pairing the shoes with a Dior denim dress.

Bella Hadid at a Dior party in New York on Jan. 31.

The Hadids favor the Clinger style — a very of-the-moment fitted heeled boot. Bella recently wore a white pair while in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid wearing Stuart Weitzman boots. Splash

Want more?

Gigi Hadid in Reebok Classic’s Ad Campaign for Club C Sneakers

Gigi and Bella Hadid Join #NoBanNoWall Protest in New York

Gigi Hadid Supports This Kardashian Sister While Out and About in NYC

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner Are Embracing Winter Whites

These Were the Top Models at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris