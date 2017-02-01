Gigi and Bella Hadid Wear Stuart Weitzman Boots in New York

These days, sisters Bella and Gigi Hadid might be Stuart Weitzman’s biggest fans.
The models were spotted Tuesday in New York wearing boots by the designer. Bella wore a pair of the velvet Clinger boots, while Gigi donned silver “Gigi” boots, her collaboration with the designer. (Sales of Gigi’s metallic lace-up boots benefit Pencils of Promise, a nonprofit organization that builds schools around the world.)
On Tuesday evening, Bella wore Stuart Weitzman’s Nudist platform sandals for a Dior event, pairing the shoes with a Dior denim dress.
The Hadids favor the Clinger style — a very of-the-moment fitted heeled boot. Bella recently wore a white pair while in Paris for Haute Couture Fashion Week.
Want more?
Gigi Hadid in Reebok Classic’s Ad Campaign for Club C Sneakers
Gigi and Bella Hadid Join #NoBanNoWall Protest in New York
Gigi Hadid Supports This Kardashian Sister While Out and About in NYC
Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner Are Embracing Winter Whites
These Were the Top Models at Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris