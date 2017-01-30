Gigi and Bella Hadid Join #NoBanNoWall Protest in New York

Bella Hadid (left) and Gigi Hadid in New York on Jan. 29. Splash

Models Gigi and Bella Hadid spent their Sunday protesting President Donald Trump’s executive order, which bans people from seven countries with a majority Muslim population from entering the United States for 90 days, and a suspension of the U.S. refugee program for 120 days. Protesters were also speaking out against Trump’s promise to begin building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The sisters were spotted amidst protesters gathered in New York’s Battery Park, chanting “No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here.” While the two have not commented publicly yet about the ban or about their participation in the march, Bella did post a photo from the protest on Instagram.

A photo posted by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:56pm PST

Gigi and Bella could be particularly motivated by the fact that their father, Mohamed Hadid, was born in Palestine and briefly lived in Syria before his family moved to the U.S. While he is apparently not a practicing Muslim, the issue is still one that could hit close to home for the family.

‪January 29: #GigiHadid and #BellaHadid at the #NoBanNoWall march in New York City.‬ A photo posted by Hadid News (@hadidnews) on Jan 29, 2017 at 3:21pm PST

As for footwear, the sisters wore comfortable pairs for all of the walking involved. Gigi wore black leather boots and Bella wore a pair of black and white sneakers.

