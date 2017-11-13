Demi Lovato, Kate Middleton & More Stars Who Love Gianvito Rossi

View Slideshow Check out celebs that love sporting Gianvito Rossi. Rex Shutterstock/Splash

Gianvito Rossi is having quite a year. In addition to opening new branded boutiques and shop-in-shops, the Italian footwear designer continues to be a red-carpet and celebrity favorite.

And later this month, he will be honored at the FN Achievement Awards with the Designer of the Year honor, for his elegant yet imaginative creations.

Those stunning styles often appear on the feet of A-listers everywhere, from the Duchess of Cambridge to pop stars and supermodels. Below are six stars who constantly show support for Rossi.

Demi Lovato, for one, can regularly be seen sporting his looks. Most recently, the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer hit the red carpet at the InStyle Awards rocking glittery PVC pumps paired with a lavender Alice + Olivia spring ’18 gown. The former Disney starlet is also a big fan of Rossi’s Portofino sandal.

Demi Lovato wearing Gianvito Rossi sandals. Rex Shutterstock/Splash

Karlie Kloss can often be seen wearing strappy styles from the designer, like the nude Carlyle sandals she wore to the CMA Awards last Wednesday.

Karlie Kloss wearing strappy sandals from Gianvito Rossi. Rex Shutterstock/Splash

Kourtney Kardashian also tends to hit the streets in Gianvito Rossi pumps, including pointed plexi stilettos and nude fringe-embellished sandals.

Kourtney Kardashian wearing Gianvito Rossi pumps. Splash

Kate Middleton often opts for pumps from the Italian designer for the many appearances she makes as a part of the royal family. Simple pointy suede styles in black and nude are usually the duchess’ go-to.

Kate Middleton wearing Gianvito Rossi pumps. Rex Shutterstock

As for Eva Longoria, the former “Desperate Housewives” star recently wore Gianvito Rossi’s black Portofino sandals three times in a row for different events during the first week in November.

Eva Longoria wearing Gianvito Rossi Portofino sandals. Rex Shutterstock

And finally, Rosie Hungtington-Whiteley is another fan of the designer’s work, and has even taken to Instagram to capture her looks completed by his pumps, boots and sandals.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley sporting Gianvito Rossi pumps. Splash/Instagram

To see more celebs that love rocking Gianvito Rossi, check out our gallery.

This marks the 31st year of the FN Achievement Awards, often dubbed the “Shoe Oscars” of the footwear industry. The much-anticipated event will be held on Nov. 28 at the IAC Building in New York and will honor the brightest stars of the business. Among them: Company of the Year Steve Madden, Collaborator of the Year Ronnie Fieg and Style Influencer of the Year Hailey Baldwin. Additionally, Stan Smith will receive the Manolo Blahnik Lifetime Achievement Award, and the crown for Shoe of the Year will go to Virgil Abloh’s Air Jordan 1.

This is actually the second time Rossi has been named FN’s Designer of the Year. He previously took home the award in 2013.