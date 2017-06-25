Marc Jacobs, NBA Stars, Kenneth Cole & More Celebrate NYC Gay Pride

NBA Cares Ambassador Jason Collins celebrates NYC's gay pride parade. Courtesy of NBA Cares

Gay pride weekend festivities in New York City wrapped up the many celebrations throughout the country and around the world that recognize the LGBT community. Many events included parades, parties and shows of unity — along with plenty of opportunities for rainbow-themed fashion.

The NBA made history as the first professional sports league to march in the NYC LGBT pride parade last year, and returned today in the Big Apple with openly gay retired baller Jason Collins leading the float. The NBA veteran had on his Nike Be True pride sneakers alongside the organization’s staff and WNBA members.

On the subway on my way to meet up with my @NBA & @WNBA family to march in the #NYCPrideMarch! #BeTrue 🏳️‍🌈🏀😎 pic.twitter.com/kRp9MyZQOI — Jason Collins (@jasoncollins98) June 25, 2017

“On the subway on my way to meet up with my @NBA & @WNBA family to march in the #NYCPrideMarch! #BeTrue 🏳️‍🌈🏀😎” Collins tweeted, sharing an image of his festive kicks.

Other pro ballers joined the chorus of support for the LGBT community, including Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard.

“Love seeing my @nba and @wnba family participate in the #NYCPride March! All Love” Irving tweeted. Lillard added: “Love seeing my @NBA and @WNBA family out supporting #NYCPride every year. #Proud.”

Designer Marc Jacobs wished his social media followers a “happy pride” while showing off his favorite new Prada shoes. “So into this look right now..LOVE these new @prada shoes..#strandsfortrans @barbamgb @ThreeSquaresNYC #beautifulevening #happypride🌈 #jgomez” Jacobs, clad in the label’s wine-colored lace-up shoes with tassels, captioned the picture.

Meanwhile, pop star Sam Smith waved a rainbow flag and was comfy in white sneakers, shorts and a T-shirt while enjoying festivities alongside Kelly Osbourne.

“The brits are taking over #nycpride2017 🌈 @samsmithworld,” Osbourne captioned a photo on Instagram. The TV personality had on a black shirt emblazoned with “I’m Epic” in rainbow-colored letters teamed with black leggings and white sneakers. She beamed when a group of hunky shirtless men lifted her off her feet, captioning a photo, simply, “Living.”

While basking in paradise — on a beach in Capri, Italy — Brian Atwood wished his followers an enjoyable pride weekend, adding a photo of a sexy rainbow iridescent sandal. “Happy PRIDE weekend everyone🌈🌈🌈!!!! #nyc #pride #gay #rainbow #heels #highheels #stiletto #brianatwood #thesexisintheheel” Atwood wrote.

Kenneth Cole tweeted a photo of his brand’s white pride sneakers that incorporate a rainbow stripe at the heel, writing, “Saluting all that stand and march together. #PrideParade.”

Look below to see more messages on social media.

PRIDE 🌈 @xulaguy @jeffhova @donte_mcguine A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

Love seeing my @nba and @wnba family participate in the #NYCPride March! All Love — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) June 25, 2017

Saluting all that stand and march together. #PrideParade pic.twitter.com/5a1imrRGlo — Mr. Kenneth Cole (@mr_kennethcole) June 24, 2017

PRIDE 🌈 @xulaguy @jeffhova @donte_mcguine A post shared by Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) on Jun 25, 2017 at 12:20pm PDT

#Living #nycpride2017 🌈 A post shared by Kelly Osbourne (@kellyosbourne) on Jun 25, 2017 at 10:07am PDT

Want More?

Nike Just Released Three More Limited-Edition Sneakers for LGBT Pride Month

7 Best Multicolor Sneakers for Pride Month Out Now

Some of Adidas’ Most Popular Sneakers Are Getting Multicolor Makeovers for LGBT Pride Month