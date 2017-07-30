A Look at Emilia Clarke & Kit Harington’s Best Shoe Style Moments

View Slideshow Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) meet for the first time on screen tonight on Game of Thrones season 7, episode 3. REX Shutterstock

In its seventh season, two of the most popular stars of the hit HBO show “Game of Thrones” will come face to face at last.

In tonight’s episode (season 7, episode 3), the fan favorite characters Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen (played, respectively, by Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke) will finally share the screen — a moment show watchers have been waiting years to see.

To celebrate the long-awaited meeting between the King in the North and the Mother of Dragons, FN is taking a look at some of the actors’ best shoe style moments to date.

Last year at CinemaCon, Emilia Clarke made a bold shoe choice, opting for Kurt Geiger Siene pumps from the spring ’16 collection. The 30-year-old actress paired heels with a plunging bright red suit for the occasion.

Emilia Clarke at Warner Bros. ‘The Big Picture’ presentation at CinemaCon in April, 2016. REX Shutterstock

Also last year — at the London premiere of her film “Me Before You” — Clarke donned chic silver metallic sandals with a flirty frock from Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko.

Emilia Clarke at London premiere of “Me Before You.” REX Shutterstock

Then at the 2016 Film Independent Spirit Awards, the “Game of Thrones” actress donned ultra-pointed white kitten heels with a a sequin-embellished Michael Kors dress.

Emilia Clarke attends the 2016 Film Independent Spirit Awards. REX Shutterstock

As for Harington — who recently proposed to his on- and off-screen love interest Rose Leslie — he has been spotted lately showing off his dapper style.

Here at the 2017 Giffoni Film Festival on July 19, the 30-year-old actor sports a collarless shirt with black trousers while baring some ankle in black double-buckle dress shoes.

Kit Harington at the Giffoni Film Festival on July 19. REX Shutterstock

Then, at the “Game of Thrones” season 7 premiere, the star donned a patterned tuxedo jacket with black trousers and black loafers.

Kit Harington at the “Games of Thrones” season 7 premiere. REX Shutterstock

For the 2017 Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition VIP preview last month, Harington opted for another crisp white collarless shirt with gray pants and green lace-up shoes.

Kit Harington at the Royal Academy of Arts Summer Exhibition VIP preview. REX Shutterstock

Click here to see other cast members hit the red carpet at the season 7 premiere.

Want More?

Why This ‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Is a Style Star On the Rise

The Best Looks From the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Premiere

4 Ways Lena Headey’s Shoe Style Is Like Her ‘Game of Thrones’ Character

These ‘Game of Thrones’ Stars Look Dramatically Different Than Their On-Screen Characters