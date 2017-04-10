Why This ‘Game of Thrones’ Actress Is a Style Star On the Rise

Nathalie Emmanuel. Splash.

Nathalie Emmanuel is a name to remember. The British actress is known for her role in 2015’s “Furious 7,” and she is currently promoting the next film in the franchise, “The Fate of the Furious.” But most probably know her from a little show called “Game of Thrones.”

Emmanuel joined the popular HBO series during its third season. Since then, she has starred alongside Emilia Clarke, playing Missandei, a trusted advisor to Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen character.

With a blockbuster movie under her belt and a television show thats draws 8.9 million viewers, saying all eyes are on Emmanuel is an understatement.

During her latest press run for “The Fate of the Furious,” Emmanuel stepped up for the occasion as a style star on the rise. Over the weekend, she made a red-carpet appearance for the New York City premiere of the action film, wearing a Lanvin outfit paired with Pedro Garcia shoes.

Nathalie Emmanuel at the premiere of “The Fate of the Furious,” wearing Lanvin and Pedro Garcia shoes. Splash.

Emmanuel also appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last week in an edgy Versus by Versace minidress, complete with chainmail and an asymmetric hemline. The best part of this ensemble? She paired the dress with Aldo sock boots — showing she can be versatile with high and low fashion.

Nathalie Emmanuel leaving “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in Aldo shoes and a Versus by Versace dress. Splash.

The “GoT” star is a refreshing red-carpet sight. She continually represents a variety of different designers from head to toe, which she proved during awards season this year. Styled by Cher Coulter, Emmanuel gave us an impressive look at the SAG Awards, which included sandals from the British footwear label Alexander White and a J. Mendel beaded dress.

Nathalie Emmanuel at the 2017 SAG Awards, wearing Alexander White shoes and J. Mendel. REX Shutterstock.

In February, she stood out in a spring ’17 Monique Lhuillier gown, which covered her Sophia Webster heels.

Nathalie Emmanuel at the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscars party in Monique Lhuillier and Sophia Webster shoes. REX Shutterstock.

Keep an eye out for Emmanuel this year. “Furious” hits theaters this Friday, and the Brit will be back in “Game of Thrones” when Season 7 premieres on July 16.

