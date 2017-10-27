Gal Gadot Wore a Plunging Jumpsuit and Stiletto Spike Heels on ‘Justice League’ Press Tour

Gal Gadot wears a black Dior dress at the Beijing kickoff of the "Justice League" world tour. Gal Gadot/Instagram

“Wonder Woman” star Gal Gadot stepped out in a chic ensemble today for a visit to the Temple of Heaven in Beijing with her “Justice League” co-stars.

The actress sported a black jumpsuit with a plunging neckline, which she paired with classic black patent leather pumps by Giuseppe Zanotti for a minimalist chic look.

❤️Team @gal_gadot #TempleOfHeaven #Beijing 🇨🇳 ❤️ #GalGadot #JusticeLeague #WonderWoman A post shared by Mark Townsend (@marktownsend1) on Oct 27, 2017 at 1:04am PDT

Gadot pulled off a similarly understated look yesterday at the Beijing premiere of “Justice League.”

The 32-year-old sported a black Dior dress with sheer detailing, which she paired with strappy Gianvito Rossi sandals.

#galgadot is absolutely fabulous in this lovely #dior dress. #Vibzn A post shared by VIBZN.com (@projectvibzn) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

China is the cast’s first stop on a world tour to promote the film, slated for release on Nov. 17 in the United States.

Gearing up for the next leg of the tour, Gadot shared an Instagram post to thank fans who came out to see the cast, writing, “That’s it for now, China. Thank you for having us . It’s been so great seeing this beautiful place , enjoying all the magical sites, delicious food and amazing fans! Your love and support is not taken for granted. 🇨🇳🙏🏻💪🏻❤️ 谢谢.“

That’s it for now, China. Thank you for having us . It’s been so great seeing this beautiful place , enjoying all the magical sites, delicious food and amazing fans! Your love and support is not taken for granted. 🇨🇳🙏🏻💪🏻❤️ 谢谢 A post shared by Gal Gadot (@gal_gadot) on Oct 27, 2017 at 3:36am PDT

Want more?

Gal Gadot Wore This Red Hot Dress With Sandals for Variety‘s Power of Women Luncheon

Gal Gadot Hosted ‘SNL’ In a Little Black Dress & Heels

‘Wonder Woman’ Star Gal Gadot Waited Years to Do This on the Red Carpet — Her Press Tour Style