Gabrielle Union Reveals the Mogul-Making Tips She Learned From Dwyane Wade

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. REX Shutterstock.

Competition is fierce in Hollywood, and on the court, and in the Union-Wade household.

“I’m just trying to keep up with my husband,” Gabrielle Union shared with Footwear News last Wednesday at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., which was pre-recorded and will air on Sunday at

10 p.m. ET on OWN. “Every day I’m like, ‘dammit, you have added another brand?’ Back to the drawing board.”

Gabrielle Union wears head-to-toe Prada at the 10th annual Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. REX Shutterstock.

The 44-year-old actress recently launched her Flawless by Gabrielle Union hair products line, and she’s quickly learning the art of the deal by observing how her husband, Chicago Bulls star Dwyane Wade, handles business.

“Watching how [Wade and his team] structured deals and to make sure that there’s equity and owners — I’m learning,” the “Being Mary Jane” actress shared. “I married a young guy and I didn’t think he would be the teacher and I would be the student.”

Union’s new hair care venture follows several of her other collaborative and independent business projects. During the NBA All-Star weekend (Feb. 17-19) in New Orleans, for instance, she teamed up with the 35-year-old baller on a pop-up shop, “D&G: A His and Hers Pop-Up Fancy Experience” with online retailer Fancy.com. The temporary store sold their favorite items, including the baller’s Li-Ning Way of Wade 5 All Star sneaker.

“We’ve got Invcita watches, Vanilla Puddin (wine brand), and I think that’s all I’m allowed to say now, but there’s always more,” she added.

Union, who was clad in head-to-toe Prada, served as the host of the award ceremony, which celebrated its 10th anniversary with a star-studded program that honored singer-actress Janelle Monáe (Breakthrough Award); “Insecure” actress-creator Issa Rae (Vanguard Award); “How to Get Away With Murder” actress Aja Naomie King (Lincoln Shining Star Award) and “Black-ish” star Yara Shahidi (Generation Next). Presenters included Pharrell Williams and Viola Davis, among other entertainers.