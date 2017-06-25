Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade Take Their Love to Paris Fashion Week in Coordinated Style

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade snap a selfie outside the Berluti spring '18 show in Paris. REX Shutterstock

Check out Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade taking over the front row at Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

On Wednesday the couple sat front row at the Valentino spring ’18 show. The “Birth of a Nation” actress donned a strapless light green floral-print gown with champagne satin sandals, while Wade looked dapper in plaid embellished three-piece suit with red and white leather sneakers.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union at the Valentino spring ’18 show on June 21. REX Shutterstock

The same day, the actress and the NBA star hit the Off-White spring ’18 exhibition in more casual attire.

The 44-year-old “Being Mary Jane” star wore a clashing printed top and trousers, along with platform black sandals.

Wade opted for a yellow embellished T-shirt with black jeans and black Vans for the occasion.

On Friday, the stylish pair was spotted sitting in the front row at the Berluti spring ’18 show.

The 35 year-old Chicago Bulls shooting guard wore dark frames, a gray-blue bomber jacket over a T-shirt in the same colorway, along with navy trousers and high-top sneakers.

Meanwhile, the face of New York & Company sported a plunging white top cinched at the waist with coordinating open-side trousers and navy and gold sandals.

Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union sit front row at the Berluti spring ’18 show. REX Shutterstock

The duo showed up looking spiffy on Saturday at the Balmain spring ’18 show. Union wore a T-shirt embellished with fringe, a black fringed skirt and thigh-high black boots, while Wade donned patent boots with contrasting laces, black trousers with a black shirt, and a white coat.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade sit front row at the Balmain spring ’18 show. REX Shutterstock

Later, the couple sat front row at the Hermes spring ’18 show where Union wore a pink dress and black mules, and her other half wore a gray sweater, khakis and charcoal leather sneakers.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade sit front row at Hermes. REX Shutterstock

Most recently, Union and Wade posed for photos in the front row at Thom Browne spring ’18 on Sunday. The “Bring It On” actress wore a gingham-print suit and black lace-up boots, while the baller looked cool in a gray suit with a matching tie and the same lace-up boots he donned for the Balmain show.

Union, who last appeared in the drama “The Birth of a Nation” and stars on BET’s “Being Mary Jane,” is among the nominees in acting categories at the 2017 BET Awards, airing today at 8 p.m. ET.