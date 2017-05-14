Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly & Riley Keough Saw ‘Magic’ at Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2018 Show

View Slideshow L-R: Laura Harrier, Jennifer Connelly, Fan Bingbing, Sophie Turner, Michelle Williams, Isabelle Huppert and Riley Keough. REX Shutterstock.

Sophie Turner, Jennifer Connelly, Michelle Williams, Riley Keough and Fan Bingbing held court in the front row for prime viewing of the Louis Vuitton 2018 cruise collection show today at the Miho Museum outside of Kyoto, Japan.

For the occasion, creative director Nicolas Ghesquière’s celebrity supporters arrived in glamorous style while observing the global-inspired looks that hit the runway.

L-R: Fan Bingbing, Jennifer Connelly and Michelle Williams at the Louis Vuitton cruise 2018 collection show in Japan. REX Shutterstock.

Unforgettable #LVCRUISE 2018 fashion show. @nicolasghesquiere once again stunned by your talent. @louisvuitton A post shared by Fan Bingbing 范冰冰 (@bingbing_fan) on May 14, 2017 at 6:57am PDT

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” actress Fan Bingbing looked elegant in a black leather trench mini dress and shared that the luxury label’s styles left her feeling overwhelmed. “Unforgettable #LVCRUISE 2018 fashion show,” she captioned photos on Instagram. “@nicolasghesquiere once again stunned by your talent.”

Oscar winner Connelly looked slick in a blue and white motocross-looking ensemble, and “Mad Max: Fury Road” actress Riley Keough had on a romantic sleeveless dress.

Michelle Williams, left, and Riley Keough at the Louis Vuitton cruise 2018 collection show in Japan. REX Shutterstock.

Magic #lvcruise2018 🇯🇵 A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on May 14, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Keough called the collection “magic” on Instagram when she shared photos alongside Ghesquière and actresses Sophie Turner and Laura Harrier.

The presentation featured styles by Vuitton footwear designer Fabrizio Viti that incorporated graphic animal prints, Perspex and gold fleur de lis details.

Sophie Turner at the Louis Vuitton cruise 2018 collection show in Japan. REX Shutterstock.

Let's go #lvcruise2018 🇯🇵 A post shared by Riley Keough (@rileykeough) on May 14, 2017 at 12:09am PDT

