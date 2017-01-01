The French Girl’s Guide to Chic Winter Style

When the mercury plummets, you won’t catch a Parisian girl in a comedy bobble hat. Nor will you catch her in a body-con mini, bare-legged and blue with cold.

Alongside that obvious “je ne sais quoi,” the French sense of style is rooted in practicality. Here are some key tips for assimilating Gallic chic into your own ensemble – even when it’s seriously cold.

Embrace the tuxedo

When it comes to alternative eveningwear, the androgynous tuxedo suit is the epitome of the gamine Parisian. It’s also eminently practical — no shivering on the red carpet for blogger and street-style star, Camille Charrière.

Camille Charrière.Camille Charrière REX/Shutterstock.

Go sheer

Make like Denni Elias, founder of online journal Chic Muse, and eschew your black opaque tights for an infinitely chic and sheer option with subtle polka-dot embellishment.

Denni Elias.Denni Elias REX/Shutterstock.

Work the line

When it comes to layering, there’s no need to break up your body shape with separates. Work a jumpsuit under a long coat like Caroline de Maigret. She has recently launched her own online style portal, so she definitely knows what she’s talking about.

Caroline de Maigret.Caroline de Maigret REX/Shutterstock.

Get your coat

As stylish mother-and-daughter duo Carine Roitfeld and Julia Restoin-Roitfeld will surely attest, there’s no shame in throwing a jacket over your evening ensemble. A cropped black tuxedo number delivers instant rock-chic vibes.

Julia Restoin-Roitfeld.Julia Restoin-Roitfeld REX/Shutterstock.

Click through the gallery to see more chic Parisians working their winter gear.

View Slideshow

 

