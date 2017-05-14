Is French First Lady Brigette Trogneux Channeling Melania Trump?

Brigitte Trogneux. REX

At the same time as Louis Vuitton was showing its cruise 2018 collection in Japan’s Kyoto today, there was some additional action from the house rather closer to home.

Brigitte Trogneux, the wife of France’s new president, Emmanuel Macron, flew the flag for France today as well. She attended the presidential inauguration ceremony in Paris’ Élysée Palace dressed head to toe in Louis Vuitton.

The triple Vuitton whammy involved a powder-blue military-style jacket with gold buttons worn atop a matching shift dress and accessorised with high-heeled pumps and one of the label’s signature Capucine handbags — both heels and bag in a neutral shade of taupe.

The look has sparked a frenzy of social media comparisons to Jackie Kennedy’s ensemble of 1961, mixed with Melania Trump’s Inauguration Day look from January. Just as Trump’s Ralph Lauren outfit celebrated an iconic American label, Trogneux’s choice of Louis Vuitton demonstrated similar patriotism for France. However, while Trump’s look was more classic, Trogneux’s had a typical fashion edge.

On the campaign trail, the wife of Emmanuel Macron raised eyebrows with her choice of skinny pants, oversized jackets and sneakers and it’s likely that the country — and world — will continue to closely watch the woman who’s injecting fashion into political style.

