Florence Welch Does Boho in Vintage and Gucci Booties for a Summer Party

Florence Welch performs in London. REX Shutterstock

Florence Welch, lead singer of Florence and the Machine, showed up in classic boho style for the Dulwich Picture Gallery Summer Party in London on Tuesday. The musician performed at the affair, which was held in collaboration with the London Festival of Architecture 2017, where she wore a high-low look for the night, mixing vintage with Gucci.

Florence Welch sings at a summer party in London. REX Shutterstock

Florence Welch performing at the Dulwich Picture Gallery Summer Party. REX Shutterstock

Welch’s affinity for bohemia is fitting given the musician’s indie sound and overall vibe. The singer is also an avid wearer of Gucci, even having been accompanied by the brand’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, on the red carpet multiple times and sitting front-row at the Fall ’17 runway show in Milan this past February. So it’s no surprise that she opted for the label’s white leather heels at the party.

While Welch went with luxury designer footwear, she chose vintage when it came to her dress. The bright red floral printed style featured bell sleeves and a tie waist. Pops of plum purple, poppy orange and Kelly green from the flower pattern added to the sunny look, while the white daisies on the garment tied it all back to the Gucci booties.

Welch’s bright red floral dress played off of her Gucci shoes. REX Shutterstock

Welch has been a Gucci muse for years, so click through the gallery to see some of her best Gucci looks from the concerts to the streets.

