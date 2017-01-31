Melania Trump Wears Stilettos, Barron Sports New Balance While Running Errands in NYC

Melania Trump and Barron Trump. REX Shutterstock.

Melania Trump is back in New York City after what was a whirlwind weekend of inauguration festivities earlier this month. The first lady, who will be splitting her time between Washington, D.C., and New York, was spotted running errands on Monday night with son Barron by her side.

Despite ongoing protests in the city as a result of husband President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders, which include a ban on refugees from entering the country for 120 days and blocks immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim nations for three months, Melania has continued on with her day-to-day activities.

She was seen in a sleek cream-colored overcoat and beige pointed-toe stilettos, while Barron bundled up in a down jacket and red New Balance sneakers.

Barron sporting New Balance may have just been a coincidence, but the Trumps and the athletic brand have already crossed paths, so to speak.

In November, New Balance responded to a series of tweets from Wall Street Journal reporter Sara Germano suggesting that the Boston-based athletic brand supported then-President-elect Trump. The comments made at the time that were interpreted as pro-Trump resulted in consumer backlash.

This prompted the company to make a statement on Instagram: “As a 110-year old company with five factories in the U.S. and thousands of employees worldwide from all races, genders, cultures, and sexual orientations, New Balance is a values-driven organization and culture that believes in humanity, integrity, community, and mutual respect for people around the world.”

New Balance VP of public affairs Matt LeBretton’s comments were said to be taken out of context and his intentions were to state its stance against the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

“As the only major company that still makes athletic shoes in the United States, New Balance has a unique perspective on trade in that we want to make more shoes in the United States, not less,” the company told Footwear News in a November statement. “New Balance publicly supported the trade positions of Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump prior to election day that focused on American manufacturing job creation, and we continue to support them today.”

President Trump pulled out of the TPP on Jan. 23.

