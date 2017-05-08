Camila Cabello Performs In These Surprisingly Affordable Heels

View Slideshow Camila Cabello REX Shutterstock.

You may have much more in common with singer Camila Cabello that you thought. Yes, she has 10 million followers on Instagram, is a platinum-selling recording artist and was discovered on “The X-Factor” singing competition show. But, the former Fifth Harmony member has a shoe closet that’s surprisingly accessible.

On Sunday night, Cabello took the stage alongside J Balvin and Pitbull to perform their new song from the “Fate of the Furious” soundtrack, “Hey Ma,” at the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards. The singer opted for a strapless dress as a she descended from the ceiling for her unexpected entrance. And what was the most shocking part of the performance? Her onstage shoes only cost $70.

Camila Cabello performing at the MTV Movie & TV Awards with J Balvin and Pitbull. REX Shutterstock.

Wearing Aldo, Cabello chose the Izabela sandals in gold and silver while she danced around the stage. The disco-inspired stacked heel shoes are currently available online.

Aldo Izabela sandals, $70; aldoshoes.com

This isn’t the first time Cabello has worn an affordable shoe. She’s been spotted in Topshop, Jessica Simpson, Candie’s, Aldo and Steve Madden on the red carpet before. Click through the gallery to see for yourself.

