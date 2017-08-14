Fergie Poses Nude on Instagram Wearing Just Gloves and High Heels

Fergie performs in L.A., August 2016. Rex/Shutterstock

Fergie is no stranger to showing off her “lovely lady humps” these days. Just last week, the 42-year-old vacationed in Hawaii, where she donned a string bikini, showing off her fit body, and last weekend she shared photos on Instagram from a nude photoshoot. The singer bared it all, with the exception of her feet, releasing a pair of racy black and white images on Aug. 12.

tick A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

Simply captioning the images “tick” and “tock,” the Black Eyed Peas frontwoman seems to be promoting her long-awaited second solo album “Double Dutchess,” expected to release by the end of the summer. Fergie is stretched out in a seductive position for the nude photos, wearing only sheer gloves from Jean-Paul Gautier’s Spring 2015 couture collection and black buckled heels — Aleris leather Ankle-Wrap d’Orsay pumps by Gianvito Rossi, to be exact.

tock A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Aug 12, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

Fergie wore black Gianvito Rossi pumps for her nude photo shoot. Courtesy of Bergdorf Goodman

Aleris D’ Orsay 70 Leather Ankle-Wrap d’Orsay Pump, $995; bergdorfgoodman.com

The shoot was styled by famed fashion editor Carine Roitfeld and also shared on the Instagram of Giovanni Bianco. Bianco, who serves as creative director, Vogue Italia, captioned the photo with the words “coming soon,” hinting that this could be an upcoming cover story.

Want more?

Rita Ora & Fergie’s Beachside Vacation Style

Fergie Stars in ‘Alice in Ghettoland’ Campaign for Philipp Plein

Fergie Reveals Her Big Plans For The Year Ahead

Gianvito Rossi’s Japan-Inspired Collection Featured Gilded Dragons & Cherry Blossoms