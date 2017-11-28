Fergie Sparkles in a Crystal-Covered Minidress With Strappy Pumps at Miss Universe Contest

View Slideshow Fergie performs at the 2017 Miss Universe contest. Rex Shutterstock

With so many crystals, sequins and other kinds of sparkle going on at the 2017 Miss Universe pageant, it wasn’t easy to shine the brightest, but Fergie managed the fete in a sleek way.

The pop star hit the stage clad in a crystal-embellished cocktail dress by Balmain teamed with strappy Aquazzura sandals in Las Vegas last night to entertain viewers and guests.

Fergie wears a Balmain dress with Aquazzura pumps. Rex Shutterstock

Aquazzura’s Amazon pumps; $299; saksoff5th.com. Courtesy of Aquazzura

Fergie’s sparkling mini featured dramatic shoulders and a flirty hemline that cut around the upper thigh. She completed the bombshell look with Aquazzura’s Amazon lace-up pumps. The pointy shoes incorporate a leather upper and straps that wrap around the ankle. Featuring 4-inch stiletto heels, they retail for $299 on saksoff5th.com.

Ashley Graham wears a Michael Costello dress with silver sandals. Rex Shutterstock

A Little Work ✨✨ @missuniverse A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Nov 27, 2017 at 9:55am PST

Miss South Africa, Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, was crowned Miss Universe in the live contest hosted by Steve Harvey.

Co-host Ashley Graham looked white hot when she posed for arrival photos. The supermodel had on a lace dress by Michael Costello with silver sandals that had crystal-embellished straps across the toebed and ankle.

Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters wins the Miss Universe 2017 pageant on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas. Rex Shutterstock

Stepping out with a wide smile, the new Miss Universe showed off her bejeweled tiara with the outfit to match. The South African beauty sizzled in a nude floor-length dress that incorporated multicolored sparkling bead detail that she complemented with gold platform sandals.

