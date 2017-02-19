Will.i.am Sits With Ellie Goulding and More Celebs at Versus Front Row

View Slideshow Ellie Goulding and will.i.am sit front row at London Fashion Week fall 2017. REX Shutterstock.

Versus has a star-studded front row today for its fall 2017 presentation at London Fashion Week.

Ellie Goulding and Will.i.am sat alongside each other — with Ellie rocking black booties and a Versus sweater with a skirt, and Will.i.am wearing a Versace jacket.

Rapper M.I.A. was feeling fabulous in a green jacket and matching trousers that she teamed with towering Versace platform heels.

“#POWA CAMO,” she captioned an Instagram photo of herself posing for the camera.

#POWA CAMO A post shared by MIA (@miamatangi) on Feb 18, 2017 at 2:39pm PST

The “Paper Planes” hitmaker joined Simon Neil and Tinie Tempah for a selfie before lining the front row with other celebrities.

Simon Neil, M.I.A and Tinie Tempah. REX Shutterstock.

Meanwhile, Madonna’s son Rocco Ritchie sat by Kim Turnbull. Other famous faces included Jourdan Dunn, Daisy Lowe and Noomi Rapace.

Donatella Versace greeted models backstage, including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Taylor Hill and Stella Maxwell.

Rocco Ritchie (right) and Kim Turnbull sit front row at Versus London Fashion Week fall 2017. REX Shutterstock.

