Exclusive: Victoria Beckham Talks New Shoe Line, Plus What She’s Learned From Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin

February 2017: Victoria Beckham in a dress and shoes from her collection. REX Shutterstock

Victoria Beckham is officially adding “shoe designer” to her diverse resume.

Come Sunday in New York, she will debut a full-scale footwear collection on the runway. After a few seasons of working on her own show shoes, this marks the first time she is offering a full-scale line. Made in Italy, the 24 SKUs (over five styles) will retail from £550 to £1350 (or from $687 to $1,685 at current exchange rates). The shoes will be sold at select wholesale partners and Victoria Beckham boutiques.

Beckham-watchers will have already spotted a high-threat, V-vamp pump on the designer during recent New York outings. And if the strong shape and peppy palette of the heel is anything to go by, styles will be as eye-catching and flattering as her signature dresses.

In an exclusive interview, Footwear News got the scoop from Beckham about all things shoes.

Footwear News: Why did you think now was a good time to expand your footwear offering?

Victoria Beckham: “I’ve been designing my own show shoes for the past few seasons, and I’ve dipped my toe into wholesale. The response was so strong that I decided to develop the collection. I’ve worked really hard with my team to create a more substantial offering that sits on its own outside of the runway.”

Describe the styles and how they came to be.

“As with everything I design, I created something that filled the gap of what I’d been searching for, but couldn’t find — so I designed it myself.”

A closer look at Beckham’s pumps. REX Shutterstock

How did you translate your brand DNA to shoes?

“The brand has always been about the very best quality and offering women timeless pieces with a relevant fashion message. The shoes encompass all of those attributes.”

Which style are you most excited to wear, and why?

“I really couldn’t decide. Honestly, each of these styles is just my ideal interpretation of the shoes and boots that I want to wear next season.”

You’ve worked with some shoe greats, such as Manolo Blahnik to Christian Louboutin. What have you learned from them?

“I’ve learned that craftsmanship is key. It’s all about the last. No matter what the style, you have to make sure they wear well, so we’ve used only the very best materials.”