Evan Rachel Wood Makes a Feminist Statement in a Tuxedo at the Golden Globes

Evan Rachel Wood Golden Globes 2017
Evan Rachel Wood at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards.
REX Shutterstock.

Evan Rachel Wood was up for an award on Sunday night at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, and instead of walking the red carpet in a glamorous gown like other actresses, she opted for a custom-made suit.

Sporting the Altuzarra tuxedo wasn’t without a reason, too. The “Westworld” star wanted to make a point to young girls watching that being yourself is enough.

She told Ryan Seacrest on the carpet: “This is my third nomination, and I’ve been to the Globes six times, and I’ve worn a dress every time. And I love dresses: I’m not trying to protest dresses, but I wanted to make sure that young girls and women knew they aren’t a requirement. And that you don’t have to wear one if you don’t want to, and to just be yourself because your worth is more than that.”

Evan Rachel Wood 2017 Golden GlobesEvan Rachel Wood on the red carpet wearing Jimmy Choo Macy platforms. REX Shutterstock

She also took the moment to pay homage to Marlene Dietrich, Victor Victoria and David Bowie with the fashion statement. Underneath the suit pants were a pair of Jimmy Choo Macy platform heels.

Other stars who chose suits over dresses included Octavia Spencer and Kathryn Hahn.

Octavia Spencer 2017 Golden GlobesOctavia Spencer in Jimmy Choo velvet Holly platform sandals. REX Shutterstock
Kathryn Hahn 2017 Golden GlobesKathryn Hahn on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet. REX Shutterstock

