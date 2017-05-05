Evan Rachel Wood and Demi Moore Sparkle Day to Night at Roger Vivier’s Strass Party

Evan Rachel Wood and Bruno Frisoni at Roger Vivier's "Strass: Sparkle Day to Night" party hosted by creative director Bruno Frisoni in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Evan Rachel Wood, Demi Moore, Kate Bosworth and Camilla Belle were among the boldface names who feted Roger Vivier creative director Bruno Frisoni as he hosted a rooftop soiree to celebrate the brand’s iconic Strass buckle on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The Vivier emblem was introduced in 1965 on a pump, and since Frisoni’s role in 2003 he has reimagined the crystal-embellished ornament on sandals, espadrilles, slides and sneakers.

From left: Kate Bosworth, Roger Vivier creative director Bruno Frisoni, Camilla Belle and Demi Moore at Vivier’s “Strass: Sparkle Day to Night” party in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

The evening’s theme embraced Frisoni’s design ethos that synthesis daywear and evening wear scripts with the apt title “Strass: Sparkle Day to Night.”

“The Strass is always something that you like — it makes you happy and have fun,” the creative director shared with Footwear News.

Evan Rachel Wood performs with her band, Rebel and a Basketcase, at Roger Vivier’s “Strass: Sparkle Day to Night” party, hosted by creative director Bruno Frisoni in Los Angeles. REX Shutterstock.

Echoing Marilyn Monroe’s refrain that “diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” Frisoni added that the pop of bling represents a new kind of lifestyle philosophy.

“Nowadays, everyone’s not being so serious in their approach to dressing,” Frisoni explained. “You can relax everything — beachwear at night and evening wear in the morning, so why not? Today everyone wants to mix everything. Why not have evening styles on sneakers?”

Guests enjoyed a performance by Rebel and a Basketcase, “Westworld” actress Evan Rachel Wood’s band.

From left: Kate Upton, Jamie Schneider Mizrahi and Ashley Benson at Roger Vivier’s “Strass: Sparkle Day to Night” party in Los Angeles, hosted by creative director Bruno Frisoni. REX Shutterstock.

“I love heels, but to find a comfortable dressy shoe that’s a sneaker and flat is music to my ears,” Wood said of Frisoni’s styles. “He brings such class and elegance to what otherwise would be considered casual, and that’s hard to pull off.”

Wood shared that her love affair with shoes began as a youngster in her father’s theater company in North Carolina. “That’s where I grew up and got my start,” she told FN. “He had a costume shop that was filled with vintage shoes from every decade, and I would always go in and pick the disco ones or the ones from the ’20s,’30s and ’40s, because women had very small feet.”

She continued: “I was 8 years old, and it would drive my mother crazy, but I would insist on walking around in 6-inch platform heels that fit me. That’s how I got my heel and fancy-shoe start — going into the costume shop and picking them out.”