Eva Longoria Jokes About Her Height Even When She’s Wearing Heels

Eva Longoria at the amfAR Gala in Cannes on May 25. REX Shutterstock

Not everyone can be as tall and leggy as famous models, but actress Eva Longoria at least has a sense of humor about it.

Longoria, who is 5’2″, posed for a photo with models at L’Oréal’s Cinema Club event at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday.

Despite the fact that Longoria did wear high-heels — Gianvito Rossi’s Portofino sandal to be exact — the models also wore stilettos, which meant that Longoria only came up to some of the women’s shoulders.

On Instagram, she wrote, “Just us models #Wore5InchHeelsAndStillCouldntKeepUp #SeriouslyShort.”

Just us models 😉 #Wore5InchHeelsAndStillCouldntKeepUp #SeriouslyShort A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on May 24, 2017 at 5:26pm PDT

Eva Longoria (center) poses with models at L’Oréal Paris’ Cinema Club event. REX Shutterstock

Longoria stood with models including Irina Shayk, Maria Borges, Doutzen Kroes and Cindy Bruna. She also posed with Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing, who designed the gown she wore for the event.

Eva Longoria wearing a Balmain dress and Gianvito Rossi sandals with Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing. REX Shutterstock

Eva Longoria poses in her Balmain gown and Gianvito Rossi sandals at L’Oréal Paris’ Cinema Club event at the Cannes Film Festival. REX Shutterstock

Longoria’s Gianvito Rossi sandals. REX Shutterstock

Longoria certainly wasn’t done with the heels yet after that event. At Thursday’s amfAR Gala, Longoria wore super-high Christian Louboutin nude platforms with her pale pink sequined Elie Saab gown. Her Louboutins have a nearly 6-inch heel, elevating Longoria to about 5’8″ — almost model height.

Eva Longoria arrives at the amfAR Gala in Cannes on May 25 wearing an Elie Saab sequined gown and Christian Louboutin platform sandals. REX Shutterstock

