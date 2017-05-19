Spotted: Eva Longoria Goes for a Run in Adidas Sneakers in Cannes

View Slideshow Eva Longoria leaves the Hotel Martinez in Cannes on May 19. Splash

For her first full day in Cannes, Eva Longoria was spotted looking chic in a plaid bomber jacket with matching pants, complete with a pair of Gianvito Rossi frayed-edge sandals.

But before she changed into that outfit and put on makeup, including a deep-purple lipstick, she was spotted out for a run in Cannes wearing a white long-sleeve T-shirt, black leggings and Adidas sneakers.

Longoria was spotted out for a run in Cannes wearing Adidas sneakers. Splash

Before a day of appearances, Longoria went for a jog in Adidas sneakers. Splash

Longoria is in Cannes promoting her film “Lowriders,” which recently released in the U.S. It won’t be a surprise if we continue to see Longoria wear Gianvito Rossi heels throughout her time in Cannes — she is a fan of the designer’s Portofino sandal. She’s far from the only celebrity who opted for Rossi heels in Cannes — Emily Ratajkowski, Julianne Moore and Lily-Rose Depp all wore styles by the designer this week.Love Longoria’s look? Her sandals retail for $835.

Gianvito Rossi sandal, $835; harrods.com

Click through the gallery to see Longoria and more celebs out and about in Cannes.

Want more?

Rihanna Celebrates Her Glitzy Chopard Jewelry Collection at Cannes Film Festival

Petra Nemcova’s Leggy Strut Caused a Wardrobe Malfunction at Cannes Film Festival

Where to Shop Emily Ratajkowski’s Cannes Film Festival Shoes