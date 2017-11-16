Eva Longoria Wears Chic Alaïa Boots to Serena Williams’ Wedding Rehearsal Dinner

Eva Longoria beams as she leaves Serena Williams' wedding rehearsal. Splash News

Eva Longoria sported a pair of sold-out suede Alaïa boots while at a wedding rehearsal dinner for tennis star Serena Williams.

Wearing the black suede ankle boots with matching pants and an athletic jacket, Longoria was photographed stepping out of the famous New Orleans Meril restaurant on Wednesday night for a wedding rehearsal organized for Williams and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

Eva Longoria leaves Serena Williams’ wedding rehearsal with her husband. Splash News

Tunisian-born designer Azzedine Alaïa’s shoes have long been a must-have footwear choice for different celebrities — the style Longoria wore to the dinner has almost entirely sold out.

The pair of black fold-over suede ankle boots with small side bows cost $1,630, and it has been snapped up quickly, now available in only a few sizes on net-a-porter.com.

A close-up of Eva Longoria’s boots.

Longoria and her husband, José Bastón, were two of several high-profile guests invited to the wedding rehearsal. Held at the famous Meril restaurant in New Orleans, the rehearsal dinner had approximately 100 guests, including actress Cynthia Erivo, actor Colton Haynes, Williams’ sister Venus Williams and mother Oracene Price.

Both the rehearsal dinner and the wedding have been couched in secrecy, with Wednesday’s guests arriving in vans with tinted windows. The actual wedding is rumored to take place at New Orleans’ Contemporary Art Center on Thursday.